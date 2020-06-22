Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Drops By 5.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.57. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

