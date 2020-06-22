Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Declines By 5.6%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 771,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STIM opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

