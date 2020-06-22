Short Interest in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Drops By 5.8%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,287 shares of company stock worth $1,195,970 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

