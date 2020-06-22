Short Interest in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declines By 5.6%

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 127.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

