Short Interest in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Drops By 5.7%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 15,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $5,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

