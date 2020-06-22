Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCTAF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $15.85 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

