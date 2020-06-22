Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,119 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 68.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.10 million, a P/E ratio of -324.58 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

