Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 48.1% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 606,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $1,224,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,328 shares of company stock worth $38,061,429. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $49.90 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.