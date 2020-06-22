Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 13,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 98,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

