Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

