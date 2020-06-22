SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,833 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.34% of SurModics worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SurModics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 547.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SurModics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. SurModics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

