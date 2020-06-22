SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

SYSCO stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

