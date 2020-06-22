TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TELA Bio stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $257.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in TELA Bio by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 39.6% during the first quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,074,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth $106,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 125.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

