Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stake Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

