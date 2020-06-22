The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 882,840 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.51% of The Rubicon Project worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 94.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.64. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $45,161.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,387.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $224,850.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

