Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 542 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $209.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

