Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $214,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $159.00 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $148.49 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

