Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

