Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aecom were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $38.40 on Monday. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

