Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE:KRG opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $953.90 million, a PE ratio of -141.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.