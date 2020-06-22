Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. grace capital grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

USPH stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,358.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

