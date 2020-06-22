Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $9,494,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Xylem stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

