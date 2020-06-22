Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,755 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 337,035 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $10,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,894.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after buying an additional 99,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Omnicell stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

