Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,763 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,498,000 after buying an additional 316,756 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

Shares of APD opened at $235.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

