Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 292,246 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 868.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Continental Resources worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 3.43. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.