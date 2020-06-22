Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 36,604 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 153.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GrubHub were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in GrubHub by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in GrubHub by 5.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE GRUB opened at $63.88 on Monday. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,659 shares of company stock worth $1,097,251. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

