Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

