Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $16,220,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 245,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

XEL opened at $64.01 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

