Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 133,454 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

