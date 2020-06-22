Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Timken worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Timken by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 71.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

