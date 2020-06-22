Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 69,700 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Rexnord worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,582,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 126,627 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 87.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $29.21 on Monday. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,222.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.