Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

