Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.53 Million Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4,000.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.78% of 2U worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,675,000 after buying an additional 847,722 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,086,000 after buying an additional 817,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,957,000 after buying an additional 1,557,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

2U stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.73.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

