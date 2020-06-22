Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,258,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after purchasing an additional 331,376 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,334 shares of company stock valued at $49,908,270. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

