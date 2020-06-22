Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.44 Million Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.