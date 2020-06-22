Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Metlife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 144,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

