Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,081 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.3% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 310,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 170,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,454 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,017.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 93,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

