Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Schneider National worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

