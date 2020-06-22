Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,491,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,680,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,439 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

