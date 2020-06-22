Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

