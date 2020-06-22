Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.59 Million Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 91,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 349,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,890 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.47. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

