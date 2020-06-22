Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Legg Mason worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,174,467 shares of company stock worth $108,319,205 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LM opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

