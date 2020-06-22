Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 116,300 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Premier worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 821.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PINC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

PINC opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

