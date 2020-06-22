Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 484.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,129,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261,009 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $135,260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.58 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

