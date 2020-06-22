Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.57% of EPR Properties worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,312,000 after buying an additional 1,057,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 613,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 330,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 319,807 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

EPR opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.