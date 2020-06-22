Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Athene by 2.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

