Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,162,400 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Anaplan worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $47.52 on Monday. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,762,215.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,404 shares of company stock worth $7,489,813 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.