Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 26,100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,996,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 160,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $86,930.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $72.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.