Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Xerox worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after buying an additional 628,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

XRX opened at $16.31 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

