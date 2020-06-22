Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 151,633 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 264.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,671,029 shares of company stock worth $16,631,555 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.